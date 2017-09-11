Summer over for Houston? 90s are missing in action

HOUSTON - The summer heat in Houston has all but ended -- at least in the interim. While the nice weather has been a treat in the days after Hurricane Harvey, history says we're not quite done with the 90s yet.

Where have those dreadful 90s been, anyway? At Bush-Intercontinental Airport, a temperature of 90 degrees or greater hasn't been recorded there since September 5th. Looking at the extended forecast, we may not see them until the end of the week.

Anecdotally speaking, having grown up here, I don't recall an Autumn that kicked off so early. Our average high temperature is still holding around 91 degrees as of Monday, September 11th. As of this entry at 3 p.m., we're sitting at a very comfortable 84 degrees. Remarkable!

Overnight lows have been an especially welcome treat. Our average low this time of year is 71 degrees. We've been between 5 and 10 degrees cooler than that over the last week. Some areas, like Conroe and Huntsville, have dipped into the 50s several times!

The average first 50s at Bush-Intercontinental are around September 29th.

The last time that Houston went six days or longer without reaching 90 was way back in mid May. If you compare this September to last September, we did not see our first high temperature in the 80s until September 26th last year and our first overnight low in the 60s didn't occur until September 28th.

Therefore this year we're a full three weeks ahead of schedule on the cooler temperatures. However, don't get too used to it. It looks like we'll see another week or two of 90s before we shed them for good heading into October. Look for high temperatures to near and or exceed 90 by Thursday of this week lasting through the upcoming weekend.

