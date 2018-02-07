Sugar Land student receives typewriter from actor Tom Hanks

A local student got the surprise of a lifetime when a delivery arrived for her at Fusion Academy in Sugar Land. (Photo: KHOU)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A local student got the surprise of a lifetime when a delivery arrived for her at Fusion Academy in Sugar Land.

Jessica Khera couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw a typewriter from actor Tom Hanks.

Khera wrote Hanks a letter after watching his documentary “California Typewriter” where Hanks says he is bound to give a typewriter to anyone who asks.

Khera was still shocked when she read a typewritten note from Hanks himself.

“The future is now in your hands,” Khera read from Hanks’ letter. “Don't merely type on this machine. Create, dream, wax and make. Let me know how it goes. Tom Hanks.”

Hanks also wrote a book on his love for typewriters called “Uncommon Type.”

© 2018 KHOU-TV