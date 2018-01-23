Study: SBA gets poor scores for Hurricane Harvey response

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Thousands are still seeking help after Harvey. But the Small Business Administration is getting poor grades for it's hurricane response time.

A new report card says it took too long to respond to storm victims. In that newly released report, the Small Business Administration was cited for failure to respond to inquiries after Hurricane Harvey.

At the Greenspoint Mall disaster relief center Tuesday, there was a stream of people in and out throughout the day, but many of them said they'd had a pleasant experience.

“He’s been very quick, he responds to our call in the day – and it’s been a very speedy process its only taken about a month,” Sarah Earhart said about her SBA loan case agent.

It’s a positive account of the SBA loan process.

“We should get our loan in about 4-5 days,” Earhart said.

A stark contrast to what a study shows happened in the weeks immediately following Hurricane Harvey. In a 16 page report, the SBA office of inspector general outlined the agency's shortcomings when it came to disaster relief.

Here are some of the stats:

More than 15,000 calls and 2,300 emails went unanswered in the first week following Harvey. Those numbers fluctuated in the following weeks.

The federal agency also had a large backlog of applications that still needed to be processed.

By the end of October, SBA had accepted more than 88,000 loan applications. Of those, roughly about a quarter were in a backlog waiting to be processed.

“This has not been my experience in the least, they’ve done a really wonderful job – and I’m really sorry that this has happened to other people,” Earhart said.

SBA’s public relations specialist Carol Chastang blames the busy hurricane season. In an email, she wrote, “The large volume of calls were initially overwhelming, given the vast areas affected by the three hurricanes. ”

Another man at the relief center said he’s been trying to get in contact with the SBA about a loan since September with no response. He said he finally decided to show up in person to see if he’d have better luck.

Chastang's email went on to say "As of Jan. 24, the SBA has approved 39,384 disaster loans for a total of $3.1 billion to residents and businesses recovering from Hurricane Harvey."

