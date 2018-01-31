Students return to building after reports of smoke in Klein ISD school

(Photo: Air 11 over the scene)

SPRING, Texas- Students at a Spring school were told to evacuate after reports of smoke in the building on Wednesday.

According to Klein Independent School District, officials say students at Schindewolf Intermediate School were evacuated due to "what initially appeared to be smoke in the building," but it was later determined to be caused by workers doing roof maintenence.

Students have since returned to classes in the building. Injuries, if any, have not been reported at this time.

The district says the school was also evacuated Tuesday under similar circumstances.

Klein ISD released the following statement:

"Schindewolf Intermediate students were evacuated today due to what initially appeared to be smoke in the building. Emergency personnel determined that the issue was caused from workers performing maintenance on the roof. After being given the all-clear, students are now back in the building. The open house at 6pm tonight will continue as planned."

