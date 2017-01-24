Students allegedly exchanged loaded gun at Angleton HS

Angleton High School

ANGLETON, Texas - A student allegedly brought a loaded gun to Angleton High School to exchange with another student on campus, according to school administrators.

In a letter sent to students and parents, AHS Principal Jerry Crowell said that school staff received a tip that a student had a gun on campus Tuesday morning.

The student who allegedly brought the gun to school was questioned and admitted to bringing the weapon and exchanging it. The student who had the weapon was apprehended off campus with the gun. Both 9th grade students are facing disciplinary action and/or criminal charges.

"We appreciate the person who shared the information with us. It is vital that people let us know anytime they hear something disturbing, even if they are not sure it is real. At AISD, we will treat every report and tip seriously to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We urge you to talk with your children about the importance of letting their teachers, principals, counselors and police officers know when something could be dangerous," wrote Crowell.

The principal said that the school was never put on lockdown since there was no immediate threat.

