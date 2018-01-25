Stranger danger alert issued in Klein ISD

An investigation is underway after three students at Klein Collins High School say a strange man approached them in the school parking lot.

Parents and students in Klein ISD are being warned about a man apparently trying to expose himself to students there.

An investigation is underway after three students at Klein Collins High school say a strange man approached them in the school parking lot Friday.

"This individual is pulling up and either honking waving, getting young ladies attention," said Klein ISD Police Chief David Kimberly. "He's attempting to get them to come over and look at what he's doing."

The students knew better.

"They're smart kids, they don't go over to the cars, everyone has a cell phone with a camera and they take pictures," said Durbin.

And because of that investigators say he has yet to expose himself to children.

The district sent out a memo to parents Friday warning them to be on the lookout. They described the suspect as '"a suspicious adult white or Hispanic male with a beard or mustache that appears to be in his late 30's earl 40s." He was driving a late model four-door black Acura.

"We're not able to completely confirm it yet but we believe he's been in some of our strip centers, some of our malls, our shopping areas doing the same thing," Kimberly said.

Klein ISD police say they have a person of interest but need to gather more evidence before they can make an arrest.

And while they work on building their case, you'll see heavier patrolling throughout the district.

"We've more than tripled the coverage than what we traditionally have out there," Kimberly said.

