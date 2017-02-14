2 hurt in Van Vleck as possible tornado rips apart homes

VAN VLECK, Texas -- Strong storms pushed through southeast Texas, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles across the Houston area early Tuesday.

In Van Vleck, KHOU 11's Josh Marshall reports a man and woman were injured in some of the worst of the weather.

It's believed a possible tornado ripped the roofs off of homes in this small Matagorda County community.

Fire officials say a man was taken to the hospital with ahead injury. Both he and a woman were inside homes that were destroyed.

As of 9:45 a.m. a Tornado Watch was still in effect, but for the most part the worst of the weather had moved east of Houston.

Viewer photos from across Van Vleck showed tree limbs and fence posts blown through a heavily damaged vehicle.

Fences were also down and some roofs were damaged in Fort Bend County. The sheriff's office reports a small tornado touched down in Tara along Crabb River Road near Rosenberg and in Fairchilds.

Stafford Police reported multiple power lines were down, too.

"Multiple reports of structural damage, downed power lines, emergency personnel will be surveying the area," the department tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

In Wharton, KHOU 11's Sherry Williams saw sheds torn to pieces.

As the storms moved closer to the City of Houston, Tornado Warnings continued with the strongest storms along the Southwest Freeway corridor.

As of 10 a.m. CenterPoint Energy reported that 17,500 customers were without electricity.

