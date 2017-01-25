'Stolen' sperm lawsuit back in court

HOUSTON - A man who sued his ex-girlfriend, claiming she stole his sperm and impregnated herself, was back in court Wednesday.

Layne Hardin said his ex, Tobie Devall, bluffed her way into getting the staff at Texas Andrology Services in Houston to give her two vials of his sperm.

“Don’t wish this upon anyone,” said Hardin Wednesday at the Court of Appeals First District. He has a child with Devall that he’s never met and that he has no parental rights to.

“This sperm bank gave out this man’s sperm in a paper bag to someone to somebody who didn’t have a right to it, who impregnated herself,” said David Bernsen, Hardin’s Attorney.

When the case first went to trial a few years ago, Hardin claimed he donated for the specific use of the mother of his 12-year-old son, Katherine LeBlanc, in case she wanted more kids after his vasectomy. He claimed the contract stated no one else could use his sperm.

But Hardin's ex, Devall, countersued. She claimed Hardin told her she could use the sperm to have a child, even went with her to the doctor and was fully aware of her insemination.

A jury ruled in their favor and ordered the lab to pay Hardin and LeBlanc $250,000 each. The jury also ordered Devall to pay Hardin $125,000 and LeBlanc $250,000.

But then a judge overturned it and called the pregnancy and birth wrongful, ultimately reducing the amount owed to the plaintiffs $1900, according to their attorney Cade Bernsen.

Hardin and his first ex, Katherine LeBlanc, sat in the courtroom side by side, in appeals court Wednesday.

Devall was not in court, but her attorney was.

“To allow for there to be monetary damages for the existence of a child, goes against society’s reason,” said Lee Hoffoss, Devall’s attorney.

Now it’s up to the judges, how to move forward.

“We as a society have to decide whether or not that type of behavior is acceptable in Texas,” said Bernsen.

