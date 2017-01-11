State's first car vending machine unveiled in Houston

Carvana opened a coin-operated car vending machine on Dec. 14 in west Houston. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - If you ever drive on the Katy Freeway near Beltway 8, you probably noticed a cylinder-shaped building being constructed.

The building is complete and now houses the state's only car vending machine. It is owned by Carvana.

Customers are able to conduct their entire car buying transaction online. They can then go to the car vending machine on the Katy Freeway to collect their car or they can have it delivered to their home.

We went inside the unique structure to see how it operates.

