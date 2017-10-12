Starving horses found in Montgomery County, investigation underway

A second smaller horse, believed to be her, colt was “emaciated, could not stand on its own, and was barely alive.” (Photo: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit made a horrific discovery in the town of Porter two weeks ago.

The sheriff’s office says it was Sept. 28 when investigators were called to the 20300 block of Canterbury Lane in reference to animal cruelty.

Deputies found five horses on a small piece of property. They say one horse, a black mare, had just recently died. A second smaller horse, believed to be her, colt was “emaciated, could not stand on its own, and was barely alive.”

Deputies noticed that two other horses on property were in a state of declining health.

“Based on the investigation, an immediate seizure warrant was written an approved by Judge Metts to take the animals. Although the colt was immediately taken to Conroe Vet Clinic, the horse was unable to be saved. A necropsy was completed on both deceased horses and it appears that the animals died as a result of starvation,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

The investigation is still underway as deputies question the people responsible for the care and feeding of the horses.

“Animal cruelty is an intolerable crime,” states Sheriff Rand Henderson. “With so many wonderful people and groups in our county that are willing, ready and able to step in to assist with the care of pets and livestock it is shameful that anyone would allow conditions like these to exist.”

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit stands ready to assist in the investigation and apprehension of individuals responsible for the mistreatment and abuse of animals. Please contact us at 936-760-5800, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867).”

© 2017 KHOU-TV