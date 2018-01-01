Star of Hope in need of warm donations

HOUSTON - While we try to stay warm for the next few days, there are people who don't have the means to survive the bitter cold temperatures.

The Star of Hope issued an urgent plea for blankets, coats, gloves, and hats - items that they’re hoping to donate to those out on the street.

With the arctic cold front expected to stick around for the next few days, volunteers are asking for help to keep the homeless safe through the gift of warmth.

“Just consider how cold we are right now, just running back and forth to the car, but imagine just sleeping on a piece of cardboard, and maybe a blanket or two, help them out, give them a blanket or two, a coat, some gloves, and give a little piece of yourself, and maybe have somebody start the new year out right,” said Scott Arthur, Public Relations Director with Star of Hope.

Volunteers say hundreds of people have already flocked to their shelters, that are now at full capacity and they expect even more people in the coming days.

With it being the new year, they say this is an excellent time for people to go through their closets and rid of clothes you may not need and donate them instead. They also need coats for children.

If you’d like to help, there are two drop off sites:

Star of Hope’s downtown Distribution Center – 2320 Lamar or Star of Hope’s Cornerstone Community location – 2575 Reed Road @ Hwy 288.

Drop-off hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. - noon.

You can find more info at sohmission.org.

