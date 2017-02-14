Stafford businesses hit hard by Valentine's Day storms

STAFFORD, Texas - KHOU 11 viewers sent in photos of storm damage after severe weather moved through Houston and surrounding areas on Valentine's Day 2017.

STAFFORD, Texas - Multiple businesses in Stafford suffered damage during Tuesday morning's storms.

The area near Murphy Road and Cash appears to have gotten the brunt of the storm damage.

Winds ripped up multiple greenhouses at Weatherford Farms Nursery and the entire front facade of Yukon Glass was blown out. Part of the ceiling also caved into the showroom.

Employees watched in amazement as a rear wall collapsed at Dee's Plumbing on Cash Road. They were also concerned that the roof was going to blow off.





"We're just fortunate. Material can be replaced, so we're just happy nobody was hurt," said Eddie Kutach with Dee's Plumbing.

Cleanup has begun in the area. Stafford Police and others are advising people to stay out of the area as a lot of debris still needs to be cleared.

