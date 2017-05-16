St. Edward's campus temporarily shut down due to nearby manhunt

Austin police searching for armed intruders believed to be at St. Edward's main campus.

ARMED INTRUDER ON ST. EDWARD'S CAMPUS - Editor's Note: St. Edward's Campus Safety initially reported that armed intruders were on the main campus. Austin police later said there is no evidence that anyone was on campus.

St. Edward's University campus was temporarily shut down Tuesday evening while police searched for suspects involved in an incident near a Walmart close to campus.

Austin police said that the incident happened near the Walmart when two individuals met up to discuss a transaction and had a disagreement. Further details are not yet available, but APD said that there is no evidence that any shots were fired.

APD looking for two suspects regarding incident that occurred near Walmart. Police searching the area near the garage. Stay indoors! — SEU Campus Safety (@SEUSafety) May 16, 2017

Around 7 p.m. APD said they were no longer searching for the suspects but believe that one of them may be known to officers. They are continuing the investigation with possible evidence recovered from the scene.

APD said there is no threat to the public.

