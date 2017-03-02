Spring woman missing in Belize after falling off jet ski

SAN PEDRO TOWN, Belize – Loved ones are waiting to find out from the medical examiner if a body discovered in Belize is a missing woman from Spring, Texas.
Ricki Lee Mercer was last seen on Tuesday in San Pedro, Belize.
According to Texas Equusearch, the 28-year-old was riding a jet ski when she fell off.
Searchers found the jet ski, but no sign of Mercer. She was not wearing a life jacket.
