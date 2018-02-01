Spring ISD teacher accused of using racial slur to describe students

A Spring ISD middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after students say he used a racial slur to describe them. (Photo: KHOU)

SPRING, Texas - A Spring ISD middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after students say he used a racial slur to describe them.

The person in question is a 7th grade teacher at Deuitt Middle School. On Thursday, the district took swift action as they investigate the claims.

Rashonda Davis describes her 13-year-old daughter as “her heart." Davis says she sits down with her daughter every day after school to talk about the teen’s day, however, Wednesday’s conversation came as a shock.

During the conversation, her daughter described a scene in one of her classes in which her classmates claimed a teacher used a racial slur to describe them.

“He called his African-American kids ‘cotton pickers,'” Davis said. “When I hear that word it's like, slavery. I was like, wow, a teacher? Somebody that these kids is supposed to look up to?”

Davis quickly picked up the phone and reported the incident to Spring ISD’s superintendent.

Spring ISD confirms they are investigating the allegations saying, “we take reports of this nature very seriously. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave."

“I am extremely happy with Spring ISD and the fact that they did do their job," Davis said.

According to Davis, the district spoke with other students on Thursday who confirmed the racial slur, then removed the teacher and replaced him with a substitute.

