Spring ISD: Suspects apprehended at Dekaney HS following nearby robbery

HOUSTON - Suspects reportedly ran into a local high school following a nearby robbery, according to Spring ISD.

Spring ISD says Booker Elementary is on precautionary lockdown and Dekaney High School is also on lockdown following the robbery of a Gamestop on the North Freeway. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they tracked the suspects down to Dekaney High School.

Spring ISD released the following statement:

All suspects being pursued by police on the Dekaney High School campus have been apprehended. School administration continues to work with police on the investigation. The school will remain in lockdown until it has been lifted by law enforcement. Please be assured we take the safety of our students very seriously and are taking the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

