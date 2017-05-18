Splendora ISD: Student gave out prescription drugs to classmates

Splendora ISD officials have contacted parents after an elementary school student shared prescription medication with classmates. (Photo: KHOU)

SPLENDORA, Texas -- Splendora ISD officials have contacted parents after an elementary school student shared prescription medication with classmates.

Officials say the student brought the medicine to Peach Creek Elementary School on Thursday. It is unclear at this time exactly what medication was distributed.

District officials say medical professionals are monitoring the affected students and are asking parents to remind their children about the dangers of taking medicine.

Splendora ISD released this statement:

“Parents, today an incident occurred on one of our elementary campuses where a student brought prescription medication from home and distributed it to several classmates. This incident was isolated and all students affected are being monitored by medical professionals. We commend the elementary staff for responding so quickly to identify the students affected and for contacting their parents. The safety of our students is our top priority and we ask for your help in speaking with your child about the dangers of taking any unknown substance. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this situation.”

