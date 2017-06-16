Special prosecutor assigned in David Temple case

David Temple pictured in court on Jan. 1, 2017.

HOUSTON - The Texas Attorney General's office has been assigned as the special prosecutor in the David Temple case.

The AG's office is currently receiving evidence in the case that will help them determine if Temple will be retried.

David Temple speaks to '48 Hours' in first interview since prison release

The former Katy football star and Alief ISD football coach was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for the murder of his pregnant wife in 1999. But an appeals court ordered a new trial in late December 2016.

This new trial came after prosecutors withheld evidence. Temple was released on bond in December. He has always said that he is innocent.

DA files recusal in Temple case; special prosecutor expected

Temple’s wife, Belinda, was killed by a shotgun blast to the head in their home. Prosecutors pointed to his extramarital affair as motive, but no weapon was ever found.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office recused itself from the case in May, which cleared the way for a special prosecutor to be appointed.

© 2017 KHOU-TV