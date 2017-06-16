SPCA offering 75% off large dogs, cats and kittens through weekend

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA is offering a 75% off special this weekend for large dogs, cats and kittens.
Here are the discounted fees (per animal):
Large dogs - $23.75
Purebred dogs - $48.75
Kittens - $23.75
Cats - $16.25
Rabbits - $7.50
Guinea pigs - $3.75
Small rodents - $1.25
Golden Paw Cats - $11.25
Golden Paw Dogs - $18.75
The promotion does not include puppies or small dogs, horses or farm animals. Those animals will be available but at the regular adoption fee.
