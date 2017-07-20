Space Center Houston crowdfunding to restore NASA's mission control

Space_Center_Houston_-_04 (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - You can help restore NASA's historic mission control.

Space Center Houston launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign Thursday in an effort to "keep the history of the Apollo era alive and restore the treasured landmark for future generations," said the nonprofit.

July 20 is the 48th anniversary of the first landing of man on the moon, which was controlled from the famous space.

"You can help restore Mission Control and preserve this National Historic Landmark, which changed the course of human history,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of the Manned Space Flight Education Foundation and Space Center Houston. “Help us keep history alive for future generations and inspire people of all ages through the wonders of space exploration.”

The funds will be used to restore flight control consoles and reactivate wall displays. When completed, Space Center Houston says the room will display an accurate look of historic room.

The city of Webster will match gifts dollar-for-dollar up to a maximum amount. The city gave the lead gift of of $3.5 million toward the $5 million goal this spring.

The Kickstarter campaign is part of the center's efforts to raise the remaining $1.5 million.

Click here to contribute to the Kickstarter campaign.

