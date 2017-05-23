(Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren for USA TODAY)

HOUSTON - In the middle of turbulent times for the airline industry, a Houston woman felt compelled to share a positive story about her favorite airline.

Veronica Walker is a regular customer of Southwest Airlines with weekly round trips to Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, the routine flight changed dramatically when Walker got a text from her husband telling her that her mother had passed away.

“I could not stop crying,” Walker wrote. “One of the sweet attendants came by to find out what was wrong. I began to tell her what just happened and she went into full SOUTHWEST people caring mode.”

Walker said the flight attendant took care of her during the flight and she and the pilot even arranged her return flight to Houston.

When they landed at LAX, a Southwest representative greeted her with a ticket that included pre-boarding status and a voucher to get something to eat.

“What a compassionate and amazing airline,” Walker wrote.

She sent Southwest a thank you note and shared the response from SWA CEO Gary C. Kelly:

Veronica,

I am very sorry for your loss, and I send warm thoughts your way in this difficult time.

I can only imagine how upsetting it was to get the text from your husband—a message you can never prepare to receive. I am proud, however, that during one of your darkest hours, the Southwest Family was there for you. While, not surprised by their care and compassion, I could not be more proud. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone who assisted you.

Thank you for allowing Southwest Airlines to serve you. We think of you as an extended member of our Family, and we will be holding you close in our thoughts and prayers.

Deepest sympathies,

Gary

Now that’s customer service.

© 2017 KHOU-TV