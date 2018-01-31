Some members of Congress from Houston area were on train that crashed

An Amtrak train that crashed into a truck was carrying Republicans to a retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia. (Laura Perrot photo) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

A few members of Congress from the Houston area were on an Amtrak train that crashed into a truck in Virginia Wednesday morning.

One person was killed and there is at least one serious injury, according to a statement from the White House.

The train was carrying Republicans to a retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia. The impact threw train passengers from their seats, according to witnesses.

Some members of Congress were hurt but none of those injuries appears to be serious.

Rep. Pete Olson from Houston has a banged-up knee, according to a spokesperson.

Sen. Ted Cruz and Representatives John Culberson and Kevin Brady – all from Houston -- were also on the train but were not injured.

Thanks to all who have showed concern, I am just fine. Please keep in your prayers any others involved in the collision who have been injured. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 31, 2018

Culberson said he and his wife were toward the front of the train when the crash happened. He described what he saw in a phone interview with KHOU 11 News.

"A tremendous bang and a lot of smoke and ash so I initially thought it was an explosion," Culberson said."

Culberson said two members of Congress who are doctors helped treat the two men on the truck. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was severly injured, according to Culberson.

"Just an awful, terrible tragedy. We're praying for their families," Culberson said.

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-California, tweeted a photo of damage to the front of the train.

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence wasn't on the train but he is scheduled to speak at the retreat Friday night. President Trump will attend on Saturday.

© 2018 KHOU-TV