Some Houston businesses closed on 'Day Without Immigrants'

This .@torchystacos on Shepard & one in Heights r closed. Employee: only ones closed that they know of #DayWithoutImmigrants (Photo: Lauren Talarico, Twitter)

HOUSTON -- There are a few Houston-area businesses already impacted by today's "Day Without Immigrants" movement, which encourages immigrants to not conduct business or go to school on Feb. 16.

> Do you know of a business impacted today? Send us a tip: newstips@khou.com

At Pollo Bravo off Richmond in southwest Houston, the store posted a sign on the front door that stated "Sorry for the inconvenience but as immigrants we will be marching for our rights. Thanks for your understanding. See you tomorrow. God bless us all."

We found a restaurant in Houston closed today for #ADayWithoutImmigrants protest, Pollo Bravo off Richmond. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/sZjYv9L2GF — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 16, 2017

And in The Heights, Torchy's Tacos posted to Facebook "Due to insufficient staffing levels, we will be closed today. Please come back and see us tomorrow."

Talarico reports the Torchy's on Shepherd in the Montrose/River Oaks area is also closed.

The hip taco restaurant had some backlash as well as some support on its Facebook post, which didn't seem to take a position on the issue or even directly reference the movement.

"It seems sad for your employees that are immigrants who I'm sure are here legally that they will lose a day of work because of this," wrote one person. "Thank you for your support! This is a day without immigrants. So that maybe we can all be a little more grateful. No one said anything about illegal immigrants," wrote another.

RELATED: Day Without Immigrants planned for Feb. 16

The grassroots "Day Without Immigrants" movement to boycott President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown was promoted nationwide on social media in the days leading up to it.

(© 2017 KHOU)