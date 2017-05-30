So, you think it's hot here?

That looks nice.

HOUSTON/WORLD - Houston summers = sweat. Got it. But did you know in the Persian Gulf, the term, "steam heat" isn't an exaggeration? Most associate that region with camels and endless sand dunes -- and for the most part that's right. But coastal regions of the Persian Gulf can become some of the most humid places in the world.

On our most humid days, our heat index, "feels like" temperature might reach 105°-110°. But, along the Persian Gulf, a rare atmospheric setup combines extreme heat and high humidity resulting in heat index levels pushing 135°F!

Coastal sections of the Persian Gulf will see heat index, "feels like" levels over 130°F at times ... And you thought it got bad in Houston. pic.twitter.com/89pSFvaGmx — Brooks Garner (@BrooksKHOU) May 30, 2017

It gets so steamy in coastal regions of Iran, Pakistan, Omen, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait -- it's humanly impossible to acclimate to it. The air there can get so laden with evaporated moisture and high heat, the body physically can not cool because sweat can't evaporate. AC is the only answer for surviving heat-waves last longer than several days.

Deceiving, arid landscapes like this view from the coast of Pakistan, can harbor other-worldly extreme humidity. It may look like Mars but it feels like a steam room.



It works like this: Water vapor from the sea is forced to evaporate under searing sun and is then trapped by even hotter air about 1,000 feet above the surface. This acts to super-concentrate the humidity, creating a virtual (but all to real) steam room, across an entire region. It's deadly and heat waves across this region have killed hundreds of people and their live stock.

We look at weather maps all over the world when making a forecast and sometimes find unexpected things that are especially interesting.

-Brooks



Meteorologist Brooks Garner

© 2017 KHOU-TV