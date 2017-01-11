January storm could be biggest Portland snow event since 1980

A Portland snow storm from the 1960s. (KGW files) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A foot of snow fell on Portland Tuesday and Wednesday in what is expected to match historic snow events in 1995 and 1980.

The National Weather Service has not published the official total yet. But with eight to 15 inches falling across the city, the snow event topped the 2008 storm that saw just over 9 inches.

Now, the NWS is measuring the current storm against two historic storms: One in 1995, and one in 1980.

On Feb. 12, 1995, downtown Portland officially measured 10 inches of snow and 12 inches was recorded at the airport. On Jan. 8-9, 1980, the airport officially measured 7.5 inches, but that storm dumped up to 20 inches of snow over many days.

The most snow ever was recorded in 1943, with 15.5 inches in downtown Portland.

Right now, the weather service says downtown Portland had 11.8 inches of snow, making it one of the top 10 snowstorms since recording began more than 100 years ago.

As far as winter snow totals go, this is already a big one. It will easily top the 2003-2004 total of 12.6 inches. And it will be the biggest year since 2008-2009.

But that will be hard to top: That winter saw 23.7 inches of total snowfall. That said, there's still plenty of winter left... and as of Wednesday night, the snow was still falling.

