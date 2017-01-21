Smooth sailing ahead as skies dry up

Provided by the National Weather Service, Houston

HOUSTON - We all know know the lyrics so lets sing together in chorus: "I can see clearly now the rain is gone!...it's gonna be a bright (bright), bright (bright) Sun-shiney day!"

But not Saturday.

We've got one more day to go before we can dance in the streets and work on our summer tans. Let's just hope our chorus doesn't go from that to "I've seen fire and I've seen rain.'' We all know how bad the summers can be here and how quickly it can dry up.

First, it's been a wet week. Take a look at the image provided by the National Weather Service:

Over the last week, some parts of Houston have received almost a foot of rain! It's no wonder the jittery concerns of flooding rose up in our minds. However thankfully, most of the rain is over with for now.

A Pacific cold front will push through the area overnight Saturday ushering in sunny skies for Sunday but very, very windy conditions will prevail. With high winds and very low humidity, the grounds are going to dry up fairly quickly which could lead to fire conditions by Sunday afternoon. I'm not overly concerned due to the amount of rain we've had but be careful if you plan on doing any outdoor BBQ's.

A Wind Advisory is likely to be issued for Sunday as winds could gust to as high as 40 mph or higher with sustained winds near 30.

Look for fairly dry conditions most of the week and sunny skies. Temperatures will move into the upper 70s mid week before tumbling into the 50s Thursday, Friday and into next weekend.

