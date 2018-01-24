Simone Biles thanks judge who sentenced Nassar

Simone Biles attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 at Pauley Pavilion on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles had a message for the judge who sentenced Larry Nassar Wednesday.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years for years of molesting Olympic gymnasts and other young women, including Biles.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said the doctor’s "decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable."

“I just signed your death warrant,” she told Nassar.

Biles later tweeted: “To Judge Aquilina: “THANK YOU. YOU ARE MY HERO.”

Biles’ tweet included a message for all of the women who spoke out in the courtroom: “Shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave & speaking like the queens that you are while looking at that monster. He will no longer have the power to steal our happiness or joy. I stand with every one of you.”

Some of the assaults took place at the Karolyi Ranch near Huntsville where Biles and other Olympians trained.

Biles shared her own abuse story on Twitter earlier this month.





