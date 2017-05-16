Silver Alert issued for senior last seen in Sugar Land area

Angel Hernandez (Photo: Custom)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a senior citizen missing since Tuesday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Angel Hernandez, 78, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of West Airport Boulevard in the Sugar Land area.

Officials say Hernandez has medical needs. They also say there is no indication of foul play, but they are seeking his whereabouts to verify his well-being.

Hernandez has gray hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on Hernandez is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281)-341-4665.

