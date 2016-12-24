Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man last seen at IAH

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man last seen at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday evening.
According to the Houston Police Department, 70-year-old Ke Ngo was reported missing by his son around 10:20 p.m. He was last seen at 3100 Terminal Road in Terminal B at Bush Airport.
Ngo suffers from early signs of dementia. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a white shirt and jeans.
Authorities described Ngo as and asian man who is 5 feet tall, about 160 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.
If you know any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.
