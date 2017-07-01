Theodis Telfor. (Photo: Harris County Pct. 1)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man from northeast Harris County.

According to Harris County Precinct One, Theodis Telfor was last seen on June 30 around 3 p.m. in the 8800 block of Oakleaf Forest Drive.

Authorities said he is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and he "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."

He has been described as black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, light blue jean button down shirt and blue jean pants.

Telfor drives a black, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas Plate #AT47177. There is a Texas State decal sticker on back window, flow master exhaust, bed cover and shutter on back window.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Harris County Pct. One at (713) 755-7628.

© 2017 KHOU-TV