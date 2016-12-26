Shoppers head back to stores for after-Christmas sales, returns

After a one-day break, the holiday shopping rush picked up again at stores all across the area.

On Monday at Memorial City Mall, there were plenty of early birds trying to beat the rush for those after-Christmas sales.

Sales nationwide are expected to be up 3.5 percent over last year, but with that come plenty of returns and exchanges.

The National Retail Federation says last year Americans returned 4 percent of their gifts, but the Los Angeles Times says if they bought it online, that number jumps to 33 percent.

Employees at the Memorial City Mall Target said clothes and kids’ toys are the most common returned items.

“Returns is always a big one. Majority of the time we here the story, ‘I got two of these, I got three of these’ so that’s typically what we see.” Casey Blythe, executive team leader assets protection with Target, said.

More than two-thirds of Americans plan to shop the after Christmas sales this year, up slightly from last year.

The most likely shoppers? Millennials. With 8 out of 10 expected to shop.

