Sheriff saves choking Chick-fil-A customer

Louis Palacios and Sheriff Troy Nehls

A choking Chick-fil-A customer is counting his blessings in Fort Bend County.

Louis Palacios got something stuck in his throat while having lunch Wednesday.

He spotted Sheriff Troy Nehls in the restaurant and ran to him for help, according to the FBCSO.

Good call.

Nehls performed the Heimlich maneuver and the food popped right out.

Palacios happily posed for a picture with Sheriff Nehls.

“Needless to say, he was very grateful,” FBCSO posted on Twitter.

— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 22, 2017

