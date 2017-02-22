Sheriff Gonzalez opts out of ICE's program for immigrant detention

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gave official notice Tuesday that he is opting out of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s voluntary 287(g) program.

The decision places Harris County in line with 251 of 254 Texas counties that do not take part in the program that allows ICE to deputize local law officers to perform certain federal immigration enforcement functions in jails.

The decision will free at least $675,000 in the sheriff’s budget to address local public safety issues.

The process to begin termination of the HCSO’s participation in this voluntary program will begin immediately.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the sheriff says that it is his intent that the transition away from this program “be conducted in a smooth, responsible manner that prioritizes the continued safety of the residents of Harris County.”

