Shelter-in-place issued for residents near large structure fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a shelter-in-place order as officials continue battling a large structure fire in northwest Houston.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at 5811 Dierker. As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the fire continues to burn.

The shelter-in-place is in effect for the following area:

North of Clay

West of Fairbanks North Houston

South of US 290

East of Beltway 8

Houston Fire Department officials are urging those in the affected area to remain inside due to the release of hazardous chemicals. They are also urging commuters to avoid traveling in the area at this time.

Authorities are asking residents to close all windows, doors and exterior vents, turn off air conditioning and heating systems, and to isolate themselves in an interior room by trying to seal the door with plastic sheeting and duct tape.

