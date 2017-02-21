Several homes damaged by storms near Mustang Ridge

Damage along Mustang Mesa Drive near Mustang Ridge, Texas. (Photo: KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Families and crews and working to clean up after the overnight storms swept through the Mustang Ridge area.

Shed pieces and debris were strewn about in area of Mustang Mesa Drive on Monday. Several residents were out cleaning up and working to patch roofs, with KVUE’s camera seeing a tarp on at least two homes.

Police also brought tacos and water to residents who were working to clean up.

Mustang Ridge Police officer handing out food and drinks for neighbors. Good thinking! #hayscounty @KVUE pic.twitter.com/eVoAC6QOs1 — Nicole Rosales (@NicoleRose_KVUE) February 20, 2017

