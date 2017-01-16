Seven Lakes last-second hoop earns national publicity

HOUSTON - Video of a last-second steal and winning basket from the Katy area is being seen by basketball fans across the nation.

Trailing by two points late in the game, Seven Lakes stunned Morton Ranch on Friday when Darius Alford stole a long inbounds pass and seconds later connected on a long three to win, 52-51.

The video was posted by Seven Lakes student Ashley Depew and was re-published by USA Today High School Sports.

