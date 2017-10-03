Seguin Deputy Chief helps save gunshot victims in Las Vegas massacre

Deputy Chief Bruce Ure helps in Vegas shooting massacre

LAS VEGAS - A deputy chief with the Seguin Police Department helped save gunshot victims during the Las Vegas deadly shooting.

Deputy Chief Bruce Ure was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting happened. 58 people were killed and more than 500 people were injured when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the concert crowd from his hotel room at Mandalay Bay. Police said Paddock killed himself before officers entered his room.

Deputy Chief Ure said in an interview when he first heard the shots, he thought they were fireworks. "Then the next barrage came and it was very, very fast and that's when we determined it's a gun. It's a high-powered rifle," said Deputy Chief Ure.

While he did not get directly hit by bullets, he did get hurt. "I'm laying there, the round comes down and I heard it. It was like a whistle. It hit the ground, flew dirt up and part of the shrapnel from the bullet busted off and sliced up my hand."

He said he rushed to help the people around him and then reached out to his department back in Seguin. "In the middle of this, I called Captain Pacheco in Seguin and while I'm hiding down there I told him, 'We're under gunfire. There's a disaster going on. Pull up the news and see if you can tell me anything. I’ve got to find out where this guy is so we know where to run'."

His life-saving skills kicked in and he helped two people were shot, a woman who had been shot in the chest and man who was shot in the leg. "It was clear it was an artery bleed. He was bleeding out. So we dragged him across the street and I took his belt off of him and put a tourniquet on his right leg. He was in bad shape, in bad, bad shape."

"I took the guy with the tourniquet on and put him in the middle sitting on me, so I had to keep my right hand on the tourniquet because I couldn't tie it and we had to try to keep pressure on this woman's chest wound."

"I remember telling Captain Pacheco when I called him to try and find out intelligence last night, I said, 'Victor, this is going to go down as the worst mass shooting in America's history'. and unfortunately, I think I was right," Deputy Chief Ure said.

He said he is glad he could help other people. "It was a night that there was a tremendous amount of heroes trying to help make a terrible situation just a little bit better."

He is now making arrangements to return home to Texas.

