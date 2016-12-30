Texas law firm paying for cab rides on New Year's Eve

(Photo: Thinkstock, Copyright 2009, Mike Watson Images Limited.)

HOUSTON - A Texas law firm is paying for cab rides up to $30 on New Year’s Eve in an effort to prevent drunk driving accidents.

Sutliff & Stout, a personal injury law firm, has offered the program for five previous holidays this year, including St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and Halloween.

Here’s how it works: If you take a cab between 5 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday and send the firm your receipt, you will be reimbursed for your ride. To qualify for the reimbursement, the following rules apply:

Rides must be in the Houston or Austin metro area

Rides must be taken between the start and end dates and times

You must be of legal drinking age – 21 or older -- to qualify

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination

Limit one reimbursement per household

Maximum value of $30 anywhere in the Houston or Austin metro area

The maximum value includes a tip up to 10 percent, and anything above a 10%-percent tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed

Participation is limited to the first 1,000 submissions.

Within 7 days of the end date, a receipt, photocopy of your valid driver's license, and PayPal associated email address must be sent to:

No DWI Free Holiday Rides

Sutliff & Stout, PLLC‎

550 Post Oak Blvd Suite 530

Houston, TX 77027

For more information, visit Sutliff & Stout’s website.

(© 2016 KHOU)