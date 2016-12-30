Texas law firm paying for cab rides on New Year's Eve

HOUSTON - A Texas law firm is paying for cab rides up to $30 on New Year’s Eve in an effort to prevent drunk driving accidents.
Sutliff & Stout, a personal injury law firm, has offered the program for five previous holidays this year, including St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and Halloween.
Here’s how it works: If you take a cab between 5 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday and send the firm your receipt, you will be reimbursed for your ride. To qualify for the reimbursement, the following rules apply:
- Rides must be in the Houston or Austin metro area
- Rides must be taken between the start and end dates and times
- You must be of legal drinking age – 21 or older -- to qualify
- Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination
- Limit one reimbursement per household
- Maximum value of $30 anywhere in the Houston or Austin metro area
- The maximum value includes a tip up to 10 percent, and anything above a 10%-percent tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed
- Participation is limited to the first 1,000 submissions.
- Within 7 days of the end date, a receipt, photocopy of your valid driver's license, and PayPal associated email address must be sent to:
No DWI Free Holiday Rides
Sutliff & Stout, PLLC
550 Post Oak Blvd Suite 530
Houston, TX 77027
For more information, visit Sutliff & Stout’s website.
