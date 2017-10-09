Job openings: Houston Contractors Association

A contractor removes moldy drywall from a flood damaged home Houston, Texas. Over a week after Hurricane Harvey hit Southern Texas, residents are beginning the long process of recovering from the storm. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Park Construction

Phone: (281)342-0031

Concrete Finishers and Laborers

Sprint Sand & Clay

Phone: 832.449.7600

2141 Preston St.

Richmond, Texas 77469

Skilled Operators for excavators, bulldozers, and Dump trucks

Conrad Construction

Phone: 713-937-3081

Laborers

Pipe Layer

Equipment Operator

Concrete Finisher

Beyer Construction

16110 Hollister Street

Houston, TX 77066

Phone: (281)587-5913

DG Medina Construction

Phone: 832-710-5490

- Concrete Finishers

- Backhoe Operators

- Truck Drivers

- Carpenter

- Laborers

- Administrative Assistant for the main office work

MC2 Civil Construction

14115 Luthe Rd.

Houston, Texas 77039

Phone: 713-545-1289

We are currently hiring workers with heavy civil experience

Slack & Co. Contracting

Phone: (713)838-7300

2990 Holmes Rd

Houston, Texas 77051

operators, mechanics, pipe layers, concrete finishers

C.E. Barker Ltd.

Phone: (281)252-3677

pipe layers, operators, labor, and mechanic.

Cherry Companies

Phone: (713)987-0000

6131 Selinsky

Houston, Texas 77048

Laborers

Riggers

Burners

Truck Drivers

Trackhoe Operators

Jimerson Underground

Have openings for excavator operators, loader operators, pipe layers, and skilled laborers in the underground utility field. Storm sewer, Sanitary sewer and water line installation.

Contact information is as follows.

Jimerson underground Inc.

Tony Bonner general superintendent cell 281-802-2046 Office 281-261-0976

Resumes can be sent to frontdesk@jimerson.net

Reddico Construction

Phone: 936-441-9500

10083 Airport Road

Conroe, Texas 77303

for equipment mechanics, operators and laborers

Unitas Construction

Phone: 832-840-9767

15726 Chapel Lake Dr

Cypress, Texas 77429

TCH Directional Drilling

Phone: 281-993-2999

4105 FM 2351

Friendswood, Texas 77546

Experienced laborers, pipe layers, operators, heavy haul drivers, and project managers.

Resicom, Inc.

Phone: 713-666-7775

Experienced Superintendent and Project Manager

General Laborer’s

Blazey Construction

Phone: 281-272-9000

521 North Sam Houston Pkwy East, Suite 550

Houston, Texas 77060

Estimator needed

R&B Group

Phone: (713)862-5800

1213 N. Durham

Houston, Texas77008

NBG Constructors

Phone: (281)495-0842

9702 SYNOTT

HOUSTON, Texas 77083

Laborers

Carpenters

Carpenters assistant

Triple B Services

Phone: (281)324-3264

820 Old Atascocita Rd

Huffman, Texas 77336

Office Project Managers, Field Project Managers

Estimators, Forman for Dirt, Utilities and Paving Crews,

operators, mechanics, pipe layers, concrete finishers and welders

Webber, LLC.

Phone: 281.987.8787

1725 Hughes Landing #1200

The Woodlands, Texas 77380

Daco Paving, LLC

Office: (281) 356-4008

28411 Sweetgum Road

Magnolia, TX 77354

Operators

concrete finishers

form setters

laborers.

Angel Brothers Enterprises

5210 West Rd.

Baytown, Tx. 77521

281-421-5721

Concrete finishers

Concrete form setters

Concrete paving foreman

Equipment operators all types

Asphalt rakers

Asphalt paver operators

Asphalt screed operators

Asphalt steel wheel rollers operators

Pipe layers

Underground utility labors

Boyer, Inc.

8904 Fairbanks N. Houston

Houston, TX. 77064

Hiring Apprentices all positions

