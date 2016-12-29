Close Class Action Database KHOU 3:06 PM. CST December 29, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Class Action Database.http://www.consumer-action.org/lawsuits/ CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Recovery effort of crashed Apache helicopter to resume 2 soldiers killed in Apache helicopter crash Dog reunited with owner after being sold Families want shelters shut down David Temple out on bond, awaiting retrial Houston Forecast for Thursday morning 20 cars derail near Sienna Plantation Abandoned homeless donations get thrown away Houston not planning NYE party Raw: Air 11 over Apache helicopter in Galveston Bay More Stories Family IDs soldier killed in Galveston Bay chopper crash Dec 29, 2016, 7:59 a.m. Obama sanctions Russian officials over election hacking Dec 29, 2016, 1:18 p.m. Man, woman injured in Crosby mobile home fire Dec 29, 2016, 4:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs