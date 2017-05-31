KHOU
Close

City of Houston hurricane evacuation zones and routes

KHOU 4:23 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

The City of Houston released a map of hurricane evacuation zones and designated travel routes.

Click here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories