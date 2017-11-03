See the Astros' championship parade from fan perspective

More than 90 minutes before the parade was slated to wind its way through downtown, fans had to make the trek. Reporter Brandi Smith walked with hordes of others to the parade’s turnaround point, Milam and Walker, where a couple other thousand people packed in too.

The crowd was hot, anxious and pumped. Multiple times, fans broke into chants of “Let’s go, Astros!” There were little fans and big ones in the streets, lining the parking garages and on the tops of buildings along the route, all ready to see their World Series champions.

The moment the parade made it to this corner, the smartphones popped up, providing a new way to document history since Houston’s last championship parade. Those lucky enough to have cell service shared the experience on social media. Others raised their arms as high as possible to get video so they could actually see what was happening.

The giant replica of the World Series trophy got a big reaction from the big crowd, but no moment was louder than when the players rolled up with Houston’s first responders and the real trophy right up front.

As shreds of confetti slowly drifted to downtown’s streets, they offered a physical reminder of the city’s pride in its Astros, a devotion that will endure long after the parade ended.

