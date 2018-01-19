Second annual Women's March comes to Houston

Thousands are expected to gather in Houston Saturday for the Women's March. (Photo: KHOU)

“This sign is saying, 'Our voice matters, we have to be heard,'” said Houston Women's March Organizer and congressional candidate Letitia Plummer. “And this one says 'women unite,' and we’re obviously more powerful in numbers.”

These are just a few examples of the many signs you’ll see at the 2018 Houston Women’s March.

The hope is the turnout tops the 22,000 men, women and children who showed up at last year’s inaugural event.

“This year hopefully is larger," Plummer said. "With everything going on in government right now, we have a lot more to scream about."

Organizers say the focus this time around is taking those frustrations and doing something about it.

“We have more women running for office than ever in the history of America. One thing we want to do is make sure people know and can choose candidates, and know who’s on the ballots,” Plummer said.

Saturday's march is a call to action.

“We’re marching for equity, equally, for unity, for justice,” Plummer said.

Participants will have their signs, and there will be speeches from people like Dee Coleman and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

But organizers say they're also preparing for the upcoming elections.

“There’s a huge thing as far as registering voters and getting people ready to vote in early voting Feb. 20,” said organizer Lisa Brown.

It's something they’ll discuss between chants as they make their way from Buffalo Bayou Water Works to City Hall.

“The goal is not for this to be the end of the conversation,“ Plummer said.

The march begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. There have been some rumors about counter protesters showing up. Organizers say HPD will be out in full force making sure that everyone is safe. You can find more information like the route and where to park here.

