Thomas Cody

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a missing man in southeast Houston.

Thomas Cody, 33, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Volunteers with Texas Equusearch are searching for him on foot and on ATVs near Old Galveston Road at Howard Drive.

If you've seen him or have any information, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

