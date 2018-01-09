Search underway after video shows teen thrown into trunk

Deputies are asking for help identifying three teens caught on camera stuffing another in the truck of a car.Investigators are trying to figure out if the teens were playing or if the clip captured something more serious. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are asking for help identifying three teens caught on camera stuffing another in the truck of a car.

The video is from a parking lot surveillance camera at the Popeyes along Highway 249. Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to figure out if the teens were playing or if the clip captured something more serious.

Danielle Matthews, a manager at the store, told KHOU 11 News the video was discovered after a driver on the highway noticed the commotion and came to the store asking about what she saw.

“It was scary. We were actually in the building and didn’t even see what was going on. So I hope that whoever it is, that he is OK,” Matthews said.

Deputies say the recording is from around 6:15 p.m. Monday, describing one of the teens as a white male wearing blue shorts and blue and white shirt with lettering on the front. The second teen, deputies say, is Hispanic, and was dressed in black shorts and a dark shirt. Both of the teens are believed to be between 12 to 20 years old.

Another teen was inside the black Corolla, captured in the video, but that teen is never clearly visible in the clip.

If you have information that can help investigators, you're asked to call (713)-274-9100.

