Deputies: Search underway for possible murder suspect in Alvin

Air 11 over a scene in Alvin where deputies are searching for a possible murder suspect.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Galveston County and Brazoria County law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a possible murder suspect in Galveston County.

Deputies say they are looking for a man dressed in all black with a long goatee. He was last seen carrying a rifle in a sling on FM 517 near Highway 35 in Alvin.

The Friendswood Police Department says the suspect is around 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs. He possibly has facial tattoos. The suspect is on foot and may be walking towards Friendswood.

Friendswood PD says that Windsong Intermediate has been placed on lockdown and there is a strong police presence in the area.

