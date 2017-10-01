Suspects identified, charged in Snapchat shooting video

Sierra Tarbutton, 27, and Michael Anthony Cuellar, 29.

HOUSTON - Police have identified and charged the suspects in a Snapchat video showing two people shooting guns from a moving car.

According to charging documents, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Cuellar and 27-year-old Sierra Tarbutton have been charged with deadly conduct for allegedly discharging a firearm.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department confirmed it was “actively investigating” the viral video.

One video shows a man firing a pistol at what appear to be homes in the background, many of which were recently flooded by Hurricane Harvey. Two other separate posts show a woman holding and shooting a larger gun along Highway 6 south of Memorial Drive.

Charging documents say Cuellar goes by the name "Money Mike" and is a local drug dealer and rapper. They also say Tarbutton has threatened a public servant in the past.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

