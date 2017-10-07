Search for suspect who shot, killed man in north Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in north Houston late Friday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, police responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m in the 900 block of Greens Road.

Police say two men were walking on the sidewalk when a man approached. The man allegedly exchanged words with them before shooting one of them several times.

Investigators say the victim died at the scene, the other man wasn't injured.

The suspect left the scene, but it isn't clear if he fled by foot or in a car. There also isn't a description of the suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know any information about the shooting, please contact HPD Homicide at 713 308-3600.

