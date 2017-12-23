Search for missing teen from Spring

(Photo: MCSO)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen from Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Stephanie De La Torre Sanchez was last seen on Dec. 13 at her home. She is now believed to be in Houston with an "unknown boyfriend."

She has been described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white exercise shirt, capri blue jeans with a white stripe and black/white running shoes.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact MCSO at (936) 760-5800.

