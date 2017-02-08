Search for missing man with Down syndrome

An image of Julian Ramirez. (Photo: HCSO)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A search is underway for a missing man with Down syndrome who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in west Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Julian Ramirez was last seen around noon on Feb. 8 in the 14500 block of Presidio Square Boulevard.

Authorities have described him as a white man, 5'9" tall, around 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact HCSO at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

