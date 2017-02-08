KHOU
Search for missing man with Down syndrome

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:45 PM. CST February 08, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A search is underway for a missing man with Down syndrome who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in west Houston. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Julian Ramirez was last seen around noon on Feb. 8 in the 14500 block of Presidio Square Boulevard. 

Authorities have described him as a white man, 5'9" tall, around 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans. 

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact HCSO at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477. 

 

